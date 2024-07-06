Summer Soundtrack: The 10 latest K-pop songs you can't miss

article

Summer has arrived, the temperatures are heating up, and your summer playlist just got a lot more fun.

K-pop groups are known for their concept shifts and performances, and the summer months bring out bright and fun tracks that even non-K-pop fans can enjoy.

Here are 10 of the latest K-pop tracks you need to add to your playlists this summer:

KISS OF LIFE - "STICKY"

Not only is "Sticky" a perfect song for these summer months, but one of the members, Belle, is a Seattle native.

The group debuted last year and immediately became a hit and one of the most talked about girl groups in the industry.

"Sticky" was released on July 1 and is a summer pop love song that has everyone dancing, which isn’t a surprise when it is coming from KISS OF LIFE.

GYUBIN - "Satellite"

With only a few songs under her belt, this rising star is showing off her power as a leading new artist in this generation of K-pop.

GYUBIN had a viral hit early this year with her track "Really Like You" which has been streamed over 12 million times on Spotify and entered the Viral 50 Spotify Chart.

Now, she continues her rising pop success with "Satellite," a powerful vocal-driven track that is perfect for your summer road trips and beach days.

EVNNE - "Badder Love"

EVNNE is a group full of energy, personality and talent, and their latest title track "Badder Love" is a pop-track you need to hear.

In their latest interview with FOX 13, SEUNGEON describes it by saying, "Our comeback coincides with the start of summer when the weather is getting hotter, perfectly matching the ambiance of our title track. I believe this will make the song even more enjoyable for listeners."

The music video was filmed outside at the beach and the summer vibes come through with every second you listen to "Badder Love."

NAYEON - "ABCD"

NAYEON is a well-known artist in the industry, as a member of TWICE, and her solo career has been taking off to new heights with her latest mini album, "NA."

After the viral success of her debut solo track "POP!," NAYEON showed a new style of herself with her latest title track, "ABCD" featuring a heavy percussive sound, bass riffs, and rooftop dance breaks.

She has continued to show why she is one of the top names in the industry that you should be listening to.

BIG OCEAN - "BLOW"

BIG OCEAN is making waves this summer with their second single release, "BLOW."

As the first hard of hearing K-pop group, they have become known worldwide by fans, and even the Worldwide Health Organization, for the representation they are giving to people across the world.

"BLOW" is a song full of fun and energy that proves their lyrics "We so lit we run the show all night" right.

Yves - "LOOP" (feat. Lil Cherry)

Yves, a member of the currently inactive girl group LOONA, made her solo debut in May and dropped the dance track of the summer, "LOOP" featuring Lil Cherry.

Yves has been known for her performance skills since her group debut and her individuality shines in her debut solo album.

While the music video for "LOOP" may not scream "summer," the dance track will definitely contribute to a fun summer hit for your parties.

B.D.U - "My One"

Members Jay Chang and Seunghun are no stranger to FOX 13 after interviews with their groups ONE PACT and CIX, but now they are back in the group BDU alongside M.O.N.T member Bitsaeon and newcomer Minseo following their win on the vocal survivor program, Build Up.

The group made their official debut in June with the album "Wishpool," an album filled with their top-notch vocals and summer vibes.

Their title track "My One" is an upbeat song full of fun and energy perfect all year-round.

cignature - "Poongdung"

cignature is another group familiar to FOX 13 and they are known by fans as "summer queens," so any song from their latest album "Sweetie but Saltie" is perfect for your playlist.

"Poongdung" is the latest title track and it means "splash."

The music video was filmed along the beaches of Portugal and features fireworks and summer sounds you need for your next beach or pool party.

TWS - "If I'm S, Can You Be My N?"

If there is a boy group that does bright concepts in this generation of K-pop, well, it's TWS.

The group debuted earlier this year with the viral hit "Plot Twist" that was covered by artists all across the industry.

Their youthful concept continues with their latest track "If I’m S, Can You Be My N?" and even if you’re not familiar with K-pop or speak the language, this song will keep you on your feet this summer.

WOOAH - "BLUSH"

Wooah has gone viral online numerous times since debut and with the release of "BLUSH," their success continues.

"BLUSH" is a fun and catchy song with choreography that even non-dancers can have fun with and dance to.

WOOAH’s stage presence and bright concept with "BLUSH" is a song that you can enjoy the vibes of all year long, but especially during these hot summer months, and if the bubbly concept isn’t your favorite, their latest song "POM POM POM" is a must-add to your next party playlist.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Fourth of July fireworks keep firefighters busy around western WA

WA nonprofit kicks off ‘100 Days of Peace’ by staging I-5 traffic jam

2 Bald Eagles rescued after fighting each other in Federal Way

Boy arrested after cops say fireworks may have sparked Wenatchee wildfire

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.