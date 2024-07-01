UNICODE's debut: A new chapter for Japanese artists in K-Pop

UNICODE is one of the latest groups to accomplish their dreams of debuting in the competitive world of K-pop.

However, there is one thing helping them stand out — every member is Japanese.

"Since we all grew up listening to K-pop and watching K-pop idol performances, as we saw them performing, we dreamed of performing in South Korea and promoting all around the world like they do. That is why we decided to debut in Korea," explains Erin.

Members Soo-Ah and Yura participated in the Japanese online audition, Project K, and were selected to debut, but their debut was postponed.

This made way for the members of UNICODE to successfully convince their company, DOUBLE X ENTERTAINMENT, to move forward with the group’s debut in Korea.

"We want to get recognized as K-pop idols, despite our nationality," says Soo-Ah.

The group made their official debut in Korea on April 17 with the appropriately titled album, "HELLO WORLD : CODE J EP.1."

"Since we are not Korean, releasing the song that is only in Korean was probably the biggest challenge for us. The other thing that was difficult for us was the pronunciation. There are some words that I just cannot pronounce correctly. It was a difficult but also exciting experience we had while practicing," says Yura.

The album features six tracks led by the title, "Let me Love."

While the group may be new, they had assistance with this album from some big names in K-pop.

Shindong, of the second generation K-pop group Super Junior, directed the music video for "Let me Love," while Jinyoung of K-pop group B1A4 produced the song.

"To work with Jinyoung and Shindong, whom I admired and loved since I was a kid, and to learn that they were going to produce our album and direct our music video was a huge surprise for all of us which kept us speechless at first," Yura says.

"Let me Love" is a city pop genre track that the members hope can become what they are known for.

"It's a type of genre that is full of nostalgia and has a bittersweet melody," said Soo-Ah. "I believe they will be loved by numerous people whenever they listen to our songs."

While they are still new to the industry in Korea, they hope to give hope to other foreigners who have dreams of becoming K-pop idols.

"We want to become a group that can give hope to those people around the world who want to become K-pop idols. Although we are quite new to the field, I hope you stay with us and watch us improve as we continue our journey," says Erin.

MORE K-POP INTERVIEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

EVNNE prepares for North American tour with new mini-album release

Meet SPIA: The K-pop girl group aiming for worldwide fame

EXO's CHEN shares personal journey in new mini-album ‘Door’

Meet ASC2NT: The newest 5th-gen K-Pop sensation with a 2nd-gen vibe

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.