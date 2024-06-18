Meet SPIA: The K-pop girl group aiming for worldwide fame

SPIA is one of K-pop’s newest girl groups hoping to work their way to the top of the charts.

The five-member group composed of Nahee, Hana, Kaya, Beeney, and Sera debuted in April with the single, "Daddy’s Little Girl."

The name SPIA means "fairy," which is a concept the group expected they would debut with.

"I really thought we were going to have bright or cute songs, but that was a mistake. Our debut song was really powerful and strong," says leader Nahee.

The members, born between 2002 and 2006, grew up watching some of the most iconic groups in K-pop get their start, and all loved dancing and singing on stage, leading them to pursue the same career path.

Even though they have all made their debut dreams come true, they haven’t fully gotten rid of the nervousness associated with on-stage performance.

"We’re getting nervous every time, every stage…so I’m going one by one (telling the members) ‘we’ll be fine,’" says Nahee.

However, even with those nerves present, they have already shown their vocal stability in their live performances of "Daddy’s Little Girl," and now with their first comeback single, "Deeeep," a song that better fits with the style they originally thought they would debut with.

"We already showed our confidence, or powerful moments with our debut song, so we thought maybe it’s time to show the other side of our group that’s closer to the name of the team," Nahee says.

She says she can see the members really having fun when performing "Deeeep" and that they all prefer the bright style of the song.

Looking ahead, the group has a lot of goals they are already looking forward to, such as their first fan meetings, according to Kaya, and their biggest group goal of a world tour.

The group also has a Seattle connection, managed by a new local company, KCORE PRODUCTION, that is working to spread the world of K-pop to Seattle and beyond.

The group hopes to use that connection to make their tour dreams a reality in the future.

"We want to be a group that everybody knows, and everybody loves and everybody wants," explains Nahee.

The members say while they have been busy promoting their debut and comeback stages, they hope to make more time this year to spend with fans.

In a final message to fans with FOX 13 News, Sera says, "Thank you so much for always supporting us and saying so many words of support. I love you!"

