‘Girls Never Die’: tripleS drops debut album for 24-member group

After two years, the final members of 24-member K-pop group tripleS have been revealed with their debut album, "ASSEMBLE24."

Following numerous subunit debuts and awards, all 24 members have come together on one stage with their album, led by the title track, "Girls Never Die."

Four members of the group, SeoYeon, JiWoo, Xinyu, and JiYeon, sat down with FOX 13 to discuss the album and group dynamics.

"Girls Never Die" is the title track setting off the group’s full line-up career.

The track, voted on by fans, expresses the determination to go one’s path, and to stay true to yourself.

SeoYeon, JiWoo, and Xinyu debuted in previous units of the group, whereas JiYeon was the final member of the group announced with the debut of this album.

"As the last member, I knew about tripleS before my debut in the group, but I never imagined that SeoYeon would start the group, and I’d be the last one to finalize the group. SeoYeon hung in there for a long time, so I want to become a member that fits perfectly, like the last puzzle piece," says JiYeon.

With 24 members, the group dynamic of new members with older members was a hot topic among fans, who want to know how they navigate conversation with that many new members.

"We have figured out a way to become closer with one another as we’ve been welcoming many members. We become closer by eating together," explains JiWoo.

On top of living together in the same dorm, for this album, they all had to share a practice room together, as well to practice for the full-member album.

"A negative aspect would be that there may be confusion in the dance formation, but the positive aspect is being able to learn various ways to dance from each other since we’re so many members," says JiYeon.

The practice paid off, with the group winning first place on the Korean music show, "The Show" — an emotional moment for SeoYeon.

"It was such a touching, honorable and thankful moment. When we won first place on the music show, it felt like our growth was acknowledged, and we’re so thankful to WAV, who have helped us come to this point," she says.

"The Show" win adds to their growing list of awards, including Best New Female Artist at the 2023 MAMA AWARDS, and the top newcomer spot at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards 2023.

With a growing resume, the members are looking towards the future.

"As tripleS has left an impression with ‘Girls Never Die’ and 24 members, we also feel that the expectation from the public and fans has risen, so we hope to show a lot of promotions and tripleS’ unique music that meet those expectations. TripleS has just started now, so we think it’ll be fun if you join our journey from now," says SeoYeon.

And with a final message to their fans on the promotions for their album, JiWoo says, "We’d like to thank WAV who are supporting us during the promotions of ‘Girls Never Die’. We’re experiencing many things, including winning first place. All of them were experienced thanks to WAV. Every moment feels like a dream, and we’d like to thank you for making those moments."

