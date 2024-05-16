Hangyeom of OMEGA X talks acting debut in Korean drama series ‘Jazz for Two’

Singer, dancer, rapper, and now actor.

Hangyeom of K-pop group OMEGA X is adding a new title to his resume as he stars in one of the latest Korean BL series, "Jazz for Two."

The BL genre, meaning "boys love," has grown to be a much-loved genre across Asia with most of its popularity coming from Thailand.

However, in recent years, South Korea has begun rolling out a number of dramas, a lot of which feature idols from the K-pop industry.

The LGBTQ-centered dramas in South Korea have mostly been written as coming of age dramas, including "Jazz for Two."

"Jazz for Two" is based on a popular Korean webtoon and focuses on the struggles and pressures of four high school students attending an arts school where they experience discovering their true selves and growing up through love and music.

Hangyeom stepped into the role of Do-yoon, a character who brings a light-hearted sense of humor to scenes in the beginning, but who eventually experiences his own growing love story with a character battling his own internal struggles, Joo-ha.

"Upon receiving the script, I noticed that Do-yoon's character, despite being in tense scenes, had numerous lines that lifted the overall mood. So I thought about ways to portray Do-yoon as a captivating character," he tells FOX 13.

"Jazz for Two" was directed by Song Su-lim, who also directed the BL drama, "A Shoulder to Cry On", which featured OMEGA X members Yechan and Jaehan as the leads.

The two members also had a surprise cameo at the beginning of "Jazz for Two".

"Yechan sent a lot of support, and Jaehan is my roommate, so I would ask for his help with script reading, and he helped me every night," Hangyeom says.

The advice from his members helped him with his nerves on the first day of shooting.

"I was quite nervous before the shooting began. However, once it started, seeing familiar cameras and receiving support from the director and the staff helped me adapt quite fast to the environment. All four lead characters, including myself, grew quite close, so it really felt like going back in time to my school days," he says.

While his character brought a light-hearted perspective to the series, there was a bigger message to his story.

"I'd like to convey my words of gratitude to the fans who have found comfort in Do-yoon. Just as Joo-ha and Do-yoon have started relying on each other after their fights and troubles, I hope that fans, upon seeing these scenes, also find solace and energy in them, " he explains.

During the series, his relationship with the character Joo-ha, played by Kim Jung Ha, builds to a tense climax, with Joo-ha punching Do-yoon, Hangyeom has his own idea for what he would like to see if there were a season 2 or a spin-off series.

"I believe there weren't enough joyful moments between Joo-ha and Do-yoon depicted. I'd like to include scenes of them enjoying time together at an amusement park or arcade. I also think it's important to introduce some conflicts between them to add some dramatic components, leading to a meaningful reconciliation and deepening of their love," he says.

While most BL series do not get multiple seasons or spin-offs, Hangyeom has high hopes, saying "The fans are eagerly anticipating a spin-off of the series, and I'm also quite eager for it."

