OMEGA X talks long-awaited return with third mini album and tour under new company

Following a year of uncertainty, OMEGA X made their long-awaited return with their album "iykyk" under a new company in November.

The album marked a new beginning for the members of OMEGA X, with the title track music video for "JUNK FOOD" reaching over 3 million views so far.

"I believe we are maintaining the musical style of OMEGA X, but there is a subtle shift in mindset which is to start fresh with all 11 members at this new company while staying true to our unique musical identity," says leader JAEHAN.

The members were involved in a legal battle with their previous company, eventually winning and finding a new home with IPQ Entertainment in July.

"This album serves as a message to our fans who stood by us through various incidents," says HANGYEOM.

OMEGA X has become known for their high-energy performances through songs like "What’s Goin’ On", "VAMOS", and now "JUNK FOOD", coupled with their ability to show a brighter and playful side through songs such as "Play Dumb" and "Touch".

Due to their hiatus of a year and five months, "iykyk" has a special meaning to both the members, and the fans who are called "FOR X".

Member XEN explains, "During this time, we felt even more love from our supporters. The supporters can be our fans, FOR X, the staff of the current company, our family members, or even our pets. I genuinely felt that I deserved all the love coming from these wonderful people. So before the release of this album, we all tried to come together as a group more with the members and exerted more effort to show a better version of ourselves. I personally think that I've become a more decent person."

The members celebrated their return with a US and Mexico tour after the release of the album that they just wrapped up in Los Angeles on December 10.

Following their tour, member JEHYUN hopes to give their local fans a show too.

"We haven't hosted a concert in Korea yet, and our fans in Korea are eagerly waiting for it as well," he says.

With a well-deserved bright future ahead of them, leader JAEHAN closes out their interview with FOX 13 with a message to fans.

"Thanks to all the fans who sent us with love and support, even before our debut as OMEGA X, we were able to come together as a group, bond together and find strength to carry on. I look forward to all the days with all 11 members and FOR X. Thank you always, and we love you," he says.

