Seattle to host K-PLAY! FEST K-Pop convention

Next month, the Seattle Convention Center will be home to the ultimate get-together of K-pop, anime, and even sneaker lovers.

K-PLAY FEST, Anime Impulse, Sneaker Expo, and Collector's Expo are bringing their traveling joint convention to the Emerald City on May 18 and 19.

For collector’s, dozens of vendors will be in attendance from local businesses to those outside of Washington.

For K-pop fans, K-PLAY FEST is hosting numerous events from random play dances, photocard trading, dance workshops, fan-club meetups, and more.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ ((K-PLAY! FEST))

K-PLAY FEST is the first ever K-pop festival run by fans, for fans, giving attendees across the country the opportunity to experience all things K-pop.

The 2024 tour started in Los Angeles earlier this year, with Seattle being its second stop.

South Korean rapper Sik-K was just announced to be headlining the event.

The artist, under the popular label H1GHR MUSIC, rose to fame when he competed on Show Me The Money 4 in 2015.

Since then, he has become one of the biggest names in the Korean rap scene.

One ticket gets you into all the events, including the Sik-K concert.

VIP tickets will be available at a future date according to the K-PLAY FEST social accounts.

Tickets can be purchased on the See Tickets website.