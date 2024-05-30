EPEX discusses challenges, triumphs of creating ‘YOUTH DAYS’

After numerous mini-albums, EPEX released their first full-length studio album, "YOUTH DAYS" on April 9 and are now reflecting on their album promotions.

The eight member group under C9 ENTERTAINMENT has become known in the industry for their music and performance skills since their debut in 2021, and "YOUTH DAYS" has been an album the members have looked forward to since the beginning.

"As a musician, I believe a full-length album is a milestone to celebrate, so we approached its production with a serious mindset. What I remember the most is the recording process. With eight tracks on the album, it was long and challenging, but I'm highly satisfied with the final result," said AYDEN.

The title track "Youth2Youth" was the song the group took to stage for numerous music shows over the course of album promotions.

"Above all, because the song was of such high quality, we never grew tired of it during the promotional period," said YEWANG.

"Youth2Youth" has gained over 25 million views since its release.

"We wanted to convey through the music video that while youth and youthful days may appear bright and full of promise, there are also underlying feelings of hardship and fear," explained KEUM.

With three years since debut, the members are no longer rookies in the industry, which has helped them grow as artists.

"When we first debuted, we were really nervous, so we were somewhat rigid and focused on avoiding mistakes on stage. Now, we all focus more on how to enjoy the stage and make it enjoyable for the audience. I think this shows that we're more relaxed on stage and perform to have fun," says BAEKSEUNG.

With this album, the members had their own expectations.

"Starting this year, all the members are no longer minors. I think this has allowed us to better express the essence of youth, so we chose ‘youth’ as the keyword for our first full-length album. The songs evoke a lot of emotions, and the lyrics provide comfort to listeners. I believe it was the perfect theme for our album," explained leader WISH.

Now, looking ahead to their future, the members have exciting plans for the rest of the year.

"We'll be hosting a fan-concert this July. Our current goal is to sell out the fan concert, execute it flawlessly, and most importantly, enjoy the experience with our fans. Furthermore, considering that we are now in our third year since debut, and it's a pivotal phase in our career, we aim to focus on gaining greater recognition from the public, solidifying EPEX's reputation as an exceptional group," said AYDEN.

MORE EXCLUSIVE K-POP INTERVIEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

‘Girls Never Die’: tripleS drops debut album for 24-member group

Hangyeom of OMEGA X talks acting debut in Korean drama series ‘Jazz for Two’

Big Ocean: Making waves as first hard of hearing K-Pop group

Seattle to host K-PLAY! FEST K-Pop convention

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.