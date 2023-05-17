EPEX on finding their sound and new album "Prelude of Love Chapter 2. 'Growing Pains'"

EPEX made their comeback April 26 with their fifth mini album, "Prelude of Love Chapter 2. 'Growing Pains'".

The album comes just seven months after their last album "Prelude of Love Chapter 1. 'Puppy Love'" which was the first installment in their current album series about youth and the journey through life that they go through.

Their title track, "Sunshower," talks about a boy going through the growing pains in the process of a breakup, according to leader WISH.

The members took on a new sound with "Prelude of Love Chapter 1" and "Prelude of Love Chapter 2."

Compared to their first mini albums that were darker and more rap-driven, this album series features pop-dance driven sounds, but the lyrics tell a different story.

Speaking on hearing "Sunshower" for the first time, KEUM says, "When I first heard the demo version of the song, I heard only the melody without the lyrics, so I thought we will be making a comeback with a bright and feel-good song, as in line with the concept of the album ‘Prelude to Love.’ But when I saw the lyrics, I felt that it would be possible to reflect the concept of ‘Prelude to Anxiety’ in the song made for the album ‘Prelude to Love’ so I had fun while recording the song."

With a new sound and concept, some members faced a different set of challenges.

"As the lyrics and the melody of the title track are quite contrasting, it was a challenge to figure out how to blend that together and express it into the song," says MU.

The group has big plans for this year as well.

"From this June, we will be hosting fan concerts. We will be visiting many different countries and meeting many fans around the globe, and we will definitely learn and grow from this experience. Please look forward to it," says member BAEKSEUNG.