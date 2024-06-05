Meet ASC2NT: The newest 5th-gen K-Pop sensation with a 2nd-gen vibe

ASC2NT is one of the newest K-pop groups in the industry with an old-school connection.

The five-member group made their official debut on May 7, but it’s not the first time some of the members debuted.

Members Karam, Injun, and Jay made their first debut in 2010 with the group, "The Boss."

Now, they’ve returned to the stage, but this time with two new members, Reon and Kyle.

"First of all, the three of us participated in an audition program called ‘Peak Time.’ Honestly, even before we participated on the program, we didn’t go with the idea that the three of us would promote together again, but as we performed on the program, we realized again that it was so happy and enjoyable for the three of us to sing and dance on stage," explains Karam.

But after their time on the show, they thought something was missing.

"I thought that if there were additional members, we would be able to show a better performance on stage, so we recruited two more people through an audition and debuted as ASC2NT," he says.

Those two members, Reon and Kyle, were able to complete the group to prepare the other three for a long-awaited re-debut.

"I was really excited to be working with talented and experienced members…and I thought there was something I could learn from them," says Kyle.

The group released their debut album "Expecting Tomorrow" featuring four tracks led by the title "LOVE ME DO."

"Our album, ‘EXPECTING TOMORROW’ supports the dreams of everyone around the world, and it contains a message that we want to share hope through music," explains Kyle.

While ASC2NT is considered a fifth-generation K-pop group, "Expecting Tomorrow" brings back a second-generation feel with the tracks.

"We’re a unique group with a little bit of old-fashioned feeling, so I think we can show a lot of different things compared to top groups," says Karam.

While the title track "LOVE ME DO" is a fun retro-pop track, "The Reason" showcases the seasoned vocals of the group, followed by the song "Beautiful Girl" which is a song to the fans to say thank you for waiting for them.

Karam, Jay, and Injun, coupled with the new additions of Reon and Kyle, are excited for what the future holds, with goals of showing their best selves to the public, and hoping to establish their musicality together now as ASC2NT.

"We’re thankful for everyone who waited a long time for us, and we will repay your love and support with our music," says Karam.

