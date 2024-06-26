EVNNE prepares for North American tour with new mini-album release

Less than a year since their debut in Sept. 2023, K-pop group EVNNE has returned with their third mini-album, "RIDE or DIE."

"This album features easy-listening songs that listeners can enjoy more light-heartedly. The concept is very refreshing, which I believe is the album's main selling point," says JEONGHYEON.

With "RIDE of DIE," the members decided to switch up their concept to fit the summer season, which can be seen and heard with the title track, "Badder Love," a rock-pop track showing off the group’s vocals and performance abilities.

With over 5 million views since its release on June 17, the music video was also a different style than the members were used to.

"It was our first time filming the entire music video outdoors, with more emphasis on acting scenes than group dancing. Instead of the usual synchronized dancing with all seven of us, it had a carefree vibe, almost like we were just playing around. We aimed to capture the bubbly essence unique to EVNNE," explains YUNSEO.

The album features six songs, including an English version of "Badder Love."

The English title track version comes as the members have been studying English, preparing for their first North American tour this year.

"This being our first North American tour, it will be our first time to connect with our fans there in person. We've heard about the incredible energy and enthusiasm of our U.S. fans, so I'm eagerly anticipating the level of excitement and energy they'll bring to our performances," YUNSEO says.

While the group will not be making a stop in Seattle, fans can see them in eight cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and Forth Worth.

"I'm excited to witness them dancing and cheering to our songs, hoping to see them fully immersed in the stage experience rather than just simply watching the show," says HANBIN.

The tour, starting in August, follows another exciting trip for the group at the popular music festival, WaterBomb, in Japan.

"Being invited to perform there, where people come to have fun, makes us feel acknowledged for our exciting stage presence. We're excited about performing there too, so get ready to see us in action at Water Bomb," HANBIN says.

While the members have an exciting and busy year ahead, their focus now is on promotions for their latest album, "RIDE or DIE."

"The title track, ‘Badder Love,’ along with the other songs on the album, is fantastic and perfect for the summer vibe. These songs are not only for our fans but also for everyone to enjoy. We hope you'll show your support and interest in our group and our promotions for this album," says JUNGHYUN.

