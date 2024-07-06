Man killed in crash in Interbay neighborhood

A man was killed after a speeding vehicle slid sideways and collided with another car in the Interbay neighborhood Friday night.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of 15th Ave. W and W Garfield St. around 10:45 p.m.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 32-year-old man, was evaluated by a drug recognition expert but showed no signs of impairment. He was later taken to Harborview Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police say a Toyota Corolla was speeding on northbound 15th Ave. W when the vehicle slid sideways and collided with a Toyota Camry going southbound. The impact of the crash caused the Corolla to flip on its side.

SPD did not specify if any charges were being filed in this case.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage, and the roadway was blocked off as detectives investigated the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

