'Wicked' returns to Seattle's Paramount Theatre; tickets go on sale in July

The acclaimed musical "Wicked" will return to Seattle's Paramount Theatre from November 6 through December 1.

Tickets for the highly anticipated engagement go on sale Monday, July 29 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at STGPresents.org and ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787 or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office (open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

The fourth longest-running show in Broadway history, "Wicked" celebrated its 20th anniversary on Broadway this past October, and has won more than 100 international awards, including a Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. To date, it has been performed in over 100 cities across 16 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany and Australia, and has been translated into six languages. The show has been seen by more than 67 million people worldwide, amassing over $5.6 billion in global sales.

In North America, "Wicked" has enjoyed record-breaking engagements in Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as two North American tours.

Olivia Vallia as Elphaba in the National Tour of "Wicked." (Joan Marcus)

"The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle," a press release Friday read. "Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships … until the world decides to call one ‘good,’ and the other one ‘wicked.’"

With a score featuring hits like "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," "Wicked" has been praised by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade" and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage."

"Wicked," based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. It is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.

For more information, visit wickedthemusical.com and follow "Wicked" on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

"Wicked" is part of the 2024/2025 Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount series, presented by Seattle Theatre Group, with support from Premera Blue Cross as the series title sponsor.

At the same time, "Wicked," the movie is being released on November 22. The film adaptation was set to hit theaters on Nov. 27, 2024 but is now coming out five days earlier.

The "Wicked" movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West); Ariana Grande as Glinda (the good witch); Michelle Yeoh as the headmistress at their school, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero; Ethan Slater as Boq; Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

