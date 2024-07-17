FOX 13 goes behind-the-scenes at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Cultures connected in a display of the best of the best around the world — this time we’re not talking about the Paris Olympics. Instead, we are talking about fashion’s biggest week. Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week is where trends are born through live art.

"I love it," said artist and model Sonia Gleis.

The week of June 25, 27 world renowned designers presented their Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collection.

"They’re going over their limits," Gleis said.

All eyes are on who and what is next.

"It’s new," said Gleis. It’s a new era."

FOX 13’s Sabirah Rayford got an exclusive look at a few of the shows on the official calendar.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (FOX 13)

From sparkle and shine, Alexis Mabille’s lively presentation bubbles into one word — champagne. A theme all about radiance.

The show was even topped off with a surprise performance by burlesque performer Dita Von Teese.

Stéphane Rolland’s collection was all about old Paris glamour, featuring flowing silhouettes using a white and black palette. The show was closed by Canadian supermodel Coco Rocha donning a gown made of fine porcelain.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (FOX 13)

"I think we’re in a time of reinvention," Gleis said.

Where history is being made.

In the creative world, you could call Imane Ayissi royalty. The son of Miss Cameroon, a world-renowned dancer and former fashion model, is now on the other side of the runway. Becoming the first sub–Saharan African designer to present on the official calendar at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

For his Fall-Winter 2024 collection, he’s once again redefining standards. Two cultures intertwined through art — drawing inspiration from the paintings of Chinese Diplomat Wang Ying.

Rayford got a peek behind the curtain and chatted one-on-one with Ayissi.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (FOX 13)

"It’s a huge recognition and night because I worked many years," he said.

Ayissi went on to say the luxury door for African designers has typically been closed. Now, he’s bringing a piece of Africa to Europe and the world. Reintroducing a centuries-old textile. Before cotton, before linen, there was raffia — a palm leaf.

"It should be noted that the raffia, I always say, it’s the equivalent to the glitter of the west," Ayissi said.

In the 16th century, it was a symbol of status. Today, Ayissi is making it a symbol of change.

"This is why we, ourselves, must first respect what is best about us as artists our culture," he said.

Scad Fash Museum in Atlanta recently announced 40 signature looks from Ayissi’s collection will be on display at the museum starting in Sept. 2024. Imane Ayissi's "From Africa to the World" is the designer’s first solo exhibition.