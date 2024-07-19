Top Things to Do in Seattle This Weekend, July 19-21

article

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out Capitol Hill Block Party, Bite of Seattle, Mariners home games and more.

This weekend is expected to be one of the busiest in Seattle this summer, so make sure you plan ahead by checking out all the highway closures that may impact your travel.

When is the bite of Seattle?

The annual Bite of Seattle food festival returns to the Seattle Center this weekend, starting Friday, July 19 and running through Sunday, July 21. The event will showcase over 250 local vendors, beer and wine gardens, cider tastings, local artisans, and feature performances by over 65 musical acts.

When is Capitol Hill Block Party?

One of the summer's largest music festivals kicks off this Friday, July 19, and runs through July 21. Headliners include artists such as Still Woozy, Remi Wolf, and Kaytranada. The festival spans multiple stages with more than 50 artists performing throughout the weekend. Tickets start at $115 for single-day passes, with multi-day packages available.

When do the Seattle Mariners play this weekend?

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners poses with a trident in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the second inning at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners host the Houston Astros in a critical three-game series this weekend at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners currently hold a one-game lead in the AL West. The games are scheduled for Friday, July 19 at 7:10 p.m., Saturday, July 20 at 6:40 p.m., and Sunday, July 21 at 1:10 p.m.

What other sports events are happening in Seattle this weekend?

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC

The Seattle Sounders host Los Angeles FC at Lumen Field on July 20 at 7:30 p.m. This match features two top-six teams in the Western Conference, with the Sounders boasting a five-game winning streak.

NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways

Pacific Raceways in Kent hosts the NHRA Northwest Nationals from July 19 to 21. The event includes car and motorcycle racing through the weekend, with additional family-friendly activities. Racing legend Ron Capps recently previewed the event on Good Day Seattle. More information is available on their website regarding event schedules, directions, and accommodations.

Seattle Reign vs Utah Royals

The Seattle Reign begin their play in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup against the Utah Royals. This tournament pits teams from the NWSL against Mexico’s top women's soccer division. The Reign will compete in three group matches to advance to the semifinals. Tickets start at $10, and the game will be held at Lumen Field on July 19 with kick-off set at 6:00 p.m.

Here's where to watch outdoor movies in the Seattle area

Free movies return this weekend! Center City Cinema presents "Kung Fu Panda 4" at Occidental Square, starting at 5:00 p.m. Kirkland continues its outdoor summer movie series with "Barbie" and "Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" at Juanita Beach Park, with screenings at 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Free movies are happening all summer long. Check back on our future "Things to do" for the upcoming movies near you.

Things to do with the family in Seattle this weekend

Chinatown Seafair Parade: July 21 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Chinatown Seafair Parade features lion and dragon dances, the Seattle Chinese Girls Drill Team, and various local community groups. The parade begins on King St and follows a route looping to S Weller St.

West Seattle Grand Parade: July 20 starting at 11:00 a.m.

The 89th annual West Seattle Parade celebrates the diversity of the Seattle community. Expect marching bands, drill teams, floats, and pageantry as the parade travels southbound on California Ave SW and SW Lander Street.

Tour de Terrace in Mountlake Terrace: July 19–21

Founded in 1993, Tour de Terrace draws tens of thousands to Mountlake Terrace and neighboring communities. The festival includes a parade, a street fair with food vendors, and a carnival with amusement rides.

Vashon Strawberry Festival: July 20 at 11:00 a.m.

The Vashon Strawberry Festival hosts local vendors, community organizers, carnival rides, live music, and a beverage garden at Vashon Village.

Alki Point Art Fair: July 19–21

Live music and local artists are taking over Alki Beach this weekend. This free event organized by community members supports local talents. Live music starts on Saturday, with artists' booths displaying their work.

Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire in Snohomish

Step back in time to the era of medieval knights, jesters, and peasants at the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire. The event includes entertainment, craft vendors, and food stalls, located at 18601 Sky Meadows Lane.

