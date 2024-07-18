Here are the Seattle freeways, ramps scheduled to be closed this weekend

The Washington State Department of Transportation is advising people to plan for extra travel time as I-5 and SR 520 will experience closures this weekend.

If you're planning on attending the Bite of Seattle, a Seattle Mariners game or a Sounders match, keep reading for road closures that may impact your drive.

SR 520 closures

Starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, July 19, crews will conduct infrastructure work on SR 520, including the installation of permanent pavement and utilities, leading to the following closures:

Montlake Boulevard will close in both directions from East Louisa Street to East Hamlin Street.

Lake Washington Boulevard will close from Montlake Boulevard to East Foster Island Road.

All Montlake Boulevard ramps and Lake Washington Boulevard ramps to and from SR 520 will also be closed.

Pedestrians and bicyclists will be redirected with signed detours around the affected areas. Lane and sidewalk closures may also occur on East Shelby Street.

The construction is scheduled to be completed by 5 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2024.

I-5 closures

The southbound lanes of Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle will be temporarily shut down for scheduled maintenance starting Friday night, July 19, and lasting until 6 a.m. on Saturday. During this time, drivers will need to use the express lanes for southbound travel.

Ramp closures will include the eastbound Mercer Street on-ramp, Yale Avenue/Howell Street on-ramp, and the off-ramps to Union Street and James Street.

Northbound I-5 will experience lane reductions on July 25 and 26 for similar maintenance, with the express lanes remaining open but under a flammable cargo restriction.

Drivers carrying flammable cargo are advised of similar restrictions in place for the Mount Baker and Mercer Island Lid tunnels on I-90.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

Washington tribes to relocate villages with millions from landmark climate law

Teens in car intentionally strike boy riding bike in Bellevue

WA mayor suggests Trump faked own assassination attempt: ‘We will never know if it was staged’

13-year-old boy shot, killed in Kent

Worker falls 60 feet after equipment tips over in Marysville, self-rescues

Ingrid Andress' MLB Home Run Derby national anthem performance goes viral

Researchers discover new shark species in Puget Sound

Redmond Police warn of violent fake gold scam targeting vulnerable residents

Troopers capture wallaby in Pierce County

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.