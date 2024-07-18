Docs: Man accused of Kent kidnapping faces felony charges

The 40-year-old Kent man accused of trying to kidnap a six-year-old girl told officers he was just "asking her for help with his prayer beads," according to probable cause documents obtained by FOX 13 News.

The man's kidnapping attempt was thwarted by a group of 11-year-old girls, who recorded and pestered him until he released the six-year-old and tried to run away. This occurred Tuesday evening at the Meridian Green Townhomes in Kent.

An ice cream truck had pulled up in the parking lot, and several kids came out to buy frozen treats. During this time, the 40-year-old man grabbed the little girl's arm and tried to pull her away, court docs say. The three 11-year-olds saw this happening and confronted the man, asking repeatedly if they knew each other.

The man told them he was related to the girl and he knew her, but they saw the girl was shaking her head "no," according to court documents.

Police reviewed video recorded by the three girls, seeing the six-year-old was clearly distressed and being taken against her will.

The girls took her to safety once she was released, and they called 911. Police arrived and saw the man walking away at a "quickened pace." They chased him down and arrested him.

At first, the man told officers he "asked a young Black girl to help him with his prayer beads" and that he did nothing wrong, court docs say. When police told him he was under arrest, he changed his story and said he never spoke to any girl, according to documents.

Police say there were several defensive scratch marks on both of his arms, and they were recent.

FOX 13 News is not naming the suspect yet, as he has not been formally charged, but he is currently being held on $250,000 bail in King County Jail.

Prosecutors anticipate getting a case referral from Kent Police by Friday, at which point they can make a charging decision.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

Kent PD: 11-year-old girls thwart kidnapping attempt of young child

1 in custody after Seattle tiny home village fire

Washington tribes to relocate villages with millions from landmark climate law

Kent community mourns 13-year-old boy shot, killed at Turnkey Park, shooter remains at large

Seattle Police officer caught laughing, joking about woman's death fired

WA mayor suggests Trump faked own assassination attempt: ‘We will never know if it was staged’

Teens in car intentionally strike boy riding bike in Bellevue

Grandmother shot at ATM outraged that suspect is free

Seattle Aquarium's new Ocean Pavilion to open Aug. 29

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.