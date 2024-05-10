Unusually low tide affects some WA ferry routes

An unusually low tide in western Washington is affecting some local ferry routes, specifically those around Vashon Island.

A low tide warning is in effect until May 28 for the Fauntleroy/Vashon, Southworth/Vashon and Point Defiance/Tahlequah Washington State Ferries (WSF) routes.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) also warns the low tide can cause the ferry loading ramps to have a steep slope. This means certain vehicles should avoid the ferry to avoid being damaged, including:

Trucks with less than 14 inches of ground clearance

RVs with low clearance

Vehicles towing trailers

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes or wait until the tide is higher.

The Edmonds/Kingston route is also affected on Friday by low tides and unexpected maintenance.

According to WSF, these are the ferry times that should be avoided due to low tide:

May 10: 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. (-3.0 feet)

May 11: 12:30 to 3:15 p.m. (-2.5 feet)

May 12: 2 to 3:30 p.m. (-1.5 feet)

Wednesday, May 22: 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (-1.3 feet)

Thursday, May 23: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (-2.0 feet)

Friday, May 24: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (-2.5 feet)

Saturday, May 25: 11:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. (-2.7 feet)

Sunday, May 26: noon to 3 p.m. (-2.7 feet)

Monday, May 27: 1 to 3:45 p.m. (-2.4 feet)

Tuesday, May 28: 2:15 to 4:15 p.m. (-1.8 feet)

There are no restrictions on the Mukilteo/Clinton route. The Port Townsend/Coupeville route sometimes cancels sailings during extreme low tides, but no cancelations are planned for this event.

Learn more about low tide warnings on the WSDOT website. To buy a ferry ticket or make a reservation, visit the WSF website.

