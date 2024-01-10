VIDEO: Washington ferry floods while crossing Strait of Juan de Fuca

The Issaquah ferry flooded while traveling through rough seas near the Strait of Juan de Fuca Tuesday.

A video circulating on TikTok shows the ferry rocking on waves as it was traveling from Eagle Harbor to Anacortes, gushing water across the lower deck.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the only passengers on the ferry were crew members who were transporting it for service.

Ian Sterling with Washington State Ferries said damage was kept to a minimum, as only one of the employee's cars was damaged in the flooding.

Washington ferries rarely travel through the Strait of Juan de Fuca, but luckily the captain and crew prevented the rough waters from being a greater issue.

WSDOT also said this has no effect on regular ferry services.