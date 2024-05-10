Police investigate deadly crash in Tacoma

Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in a residential neighborhood in Tacoma on Thursday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) sent an alert to the public saying officers were investigating a deadly crash on McKinley Ave. between E 40th St. and E 43rd St.

Police at the scene of a deadly crash that happened in a residential neighborhood in Tacoma.

At the time of the crash, authorities closed McKinley Ave. between those two streets mentioned earlier, and between East G St. and East F St. for several hours.

The TPD asked the public to seek alternate routes as detectives investigated the scene.

Further information is limited at this time. It is unclear what led up to the crash.

At this point, FOX 13 can confirm that at least one person died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.