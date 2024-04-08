Seattle Storm schedule: 2024 WNBA regular season, home games, tickets

After an electrifying year for women's basketball, which saw South Carolina complete a perfect season with an NCAA Championship victory and Caitlin Clark shatter collegiate scoring records for both women and men, basketball fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming WNBA season and, in particular, the chance to watch the Seattle Storm in action.

When is the WNBA Draft?

The WNBA Draft takes place on April 15, 2024.

When does WNBA pre-season begin?

The WNBA pre-season begins on May 3, and the last possible date for pre-season games is May 12. The Seattle Storm kicks off their pre-season on May 5.

Here's the Seattle Storm's pre-season schedule:

Sunday, May 5 at 4:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Tuesday, May 7 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

When does the WNBA regular season begin?

The WNBA regular season begins on May 14 and ends on Sept. 19. Playoffs begin on Sept. 22.

What is the Seattle Storm's regular season schedule?

Tuesday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Friday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx at Target Center in Minneapolis, MN

Sunday, May 19 at 12:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Monday, May 20 at 4:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

Wednesday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Saturday, May 25 at 6:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Tuesday, May 28 at 5:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL

Thursday, May 30 at 4:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

Tuesday, June 4 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Friday, June 7 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV

Sunday, June 9 at 4:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx at Target Center in Minneapolis, MN

Tuesday, June 11 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Thursday, June 13 at 4:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings at College Park Center in Arlington, TX

Saturday, June 15 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ

Wednesday, June 19 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV

Sunday, June 23 at 3:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Thursday, June 27 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Saturday, June 29 at 6:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Monday, July 1 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Friday, July 5 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Sunday, July 7 at 3:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Wednesday, July 10 at 12:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Friday, July 12 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Sunday, July 14 at 3:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Tuesday, July 16 at 12:30 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA

Friday, August 16 at 4:30 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Atlanta, GA

Sunday, August 18 at 1:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever at Ganbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

Tuesday, August 20 at 4:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Monday, August 26 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Wednesday, August 28 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Friday, August 30 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Sunday, September 1 at 10:00 a.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT

Tuesday, September 3 at 4:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT

Thursday, September 5 at 4:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

Saturday, September 7 at 6:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Wednesday, September 11 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA

Friday, September 13 at 4:30 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings at College Park Center in Arlington, TX

Sunday, September 15 at 3:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Tuesday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Axes at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Thursday, September 19 at 6:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ

Where can I buy Seattle Storm tickets?

According to the Seattle Storm's website, single-game tickets for the 2024 season will become available sometime in April. The organization is encouraging fans who would like to score on exclusive Seattle Storm single-game ticket presales to subscribe to StormWatch.

FOX 13, a FOX owned and operated station, has been a proud broadcast partner with the Storm for the previous eight years and has carried all non-nationally-broadcast games since 2020.

