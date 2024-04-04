Seattle Sounders FC officially name new clubhouse in Renton

Seattle Sounders FC and Providence have officially announced the name of the club's new training grounds and headquarters in Renton.

The facility is now known as the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse.

Opened on February 13, the clubhouse features 50,000 square feet of office space, four full-sized training pitches, a full gym with customized equipment, a treatment room, players' lounge and barbershop. Players will also benefit from a recovery room equipped with a sauna, cold plunge, hot tub and cryotherapy chamber.

Plans for the training facility were first announced in 2022, with the previously existing building at the site going under a two-year renovation.

The state-of-the-art facility houses all soccer operations, including the Academy, Tacoma Defiance, First Team, and of course, the Sounders. It serves as a generational home for Sounders FC as the club celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2024, and looks to set the foundation for its next 50 years and beyond.

Related article

"Over the course of our first season in partnership with Providence, it’s exciting to see what we’ve achieved together in such a short time. We’re also energized by future opportunities to deepen our relationship and to impact our community," said Sounders FC Majority Owner Adrian Hanauer. "Today’s news marks another step in that journey as we officially introduce the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse. Working with Providence, we want the name of our new home to reflect key elements of this partnership, recognizing that Sounders FC is both a soccer club and a community institution. We’re proud of the team’s legacy of success on the field and the performance advantages Providence’s expertise brings to those efforts. We’re equally proud of being a club that is dedicated to bettering the community it serves. The Clubhouse symbolizes both of those philosophical pillars."

The first floor of the building houses the club's technical side, providing every advantage to support players, coaches and medical staff. The second floor is where Sounders FC’s business staff and front office operate.

Before it became the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse, the site was occupied from 1933 to 1992 by the Longacres Racetrack, the capital of thoroughbred horse racing in western Washington. In 1995, it was converted into an office park for Boeing, serving as the company’s headquarters for the Commercial Airplanes division for 16 years.

Twice a month, fans are welcome to come to the facility to watch team training sessions. Upcoming training dates include April 24, May 10, and May 17. Viewing space is available on a first come, first serve basis, but Ticket Members can sign up for exclusive access and an elevated viewing experience.

Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation are also piloting two field trips, one based on environmental sustainability utlitizng the wetlands surrounding the clubhouse, and the other centered around mental health.

In addition to the field trips, the facility plans on hosting "free play" events for local youth, along with a family-oriented 5K and one-mile kids race.

"Our partnership has always been about improving the health and wellbeing of the community, starting with students in the Renton School District. We’ve made tremendous progress in our first year together, providing mental health and wellness resources to Renton youth," said Elizabeth Wako, M.D., President and CEO of Swedish Health Services. "We look forward to continuing to do more together and are proud to partner with a world-class team committed to serving the local community."

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS

Radio shakeups: Here's what happened to Seattle's Star 101.5, KPNW

'SmartSigns' pilot program uses infrared technology to detect distracted driving in King County

Boeing pays Alaska Airlines $160 million for 737-9 MAX door plug blowout

Seattle Public Schools cancels gifted program 'cohorts' for equity reasons

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.