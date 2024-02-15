Seattle Sounders FC unveils 'The Anniversary Kit' to kick off 50th anniversary season

article

The Seattle Sounders FC have introduced their new primary kit, "The Anniversary Kit," marking the commencement of the club's 50th anniversary season.

The unveiling also announces the start of the club's official 50th-anniversary campaign, a season-long celebration of the Sounders' first half-century in soccer and a foundation for future successes.

The Western Washington Toyota Dealers Association has renewed its partnership with the Sounders FC in a multi-year deal. Toyota will be the Presenting Partner of the 2024 Season, with the partnership visible on multiple team platforms throughout the year.

Sounders FC President of Business Operations, Hugh Weber, commented on the launch, noting it creates "a generational moment for the club."

The Anniversary Kit is a modern interpretation of a vintage Sounders look, featuring the club’s new Rave Green as its base color, offset by Heritage Aqua striping. The jersey also pays tribute to the classic NASL pinstriped jerseys of the 1983 season, and the club’s evolved primary crest, which embraces the club’s entire history, is now displayed on the kit's jersey and shorts.

The kit's unveiling signals the official start of the club’s 50th-anniversary campaign, which includes numerous opportunities for fans and the team to commemorate and celebrate the season.

Sounders FC Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer, Taylor Graham, stated, "Our 50th anniversary is a moment to celebrate our past while stepping fearlessly into the future."

Two notable matches this season include the home opener against Austin FC on March 2 and the official 50th Anniversary Celebration Match on June 15 against Minnesota United FC.

The Western Washington Toyota Dealers Association, a longtime club partner, will serve as matchday sponsor for both the home opener and 50th Anniversary Celebration Match and will also be the Presenting Partner of the 2024 Season. Toyota is also the Exclusive Electrified Vehicle and Hybrid Import Auto Partner of Sounders FC.

Alan Anderson, President of the Western Washington Toyota Dealers Association, expressed excitement about the partnership and the upcoming season.

Sounders FC’s single-match tickets and other ticket offerings are currently available, with fans encouraged to secure their needs quickly due to limited seating and increased demand for the 50th anniversary season.