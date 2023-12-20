Expand / Collapse search

Sounders to open 2024 season against LAFC on FOX

The Seattle Sounders will open their 2024 season against LAFC on February 24 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles in a rematch of last year's Western Conference Semifinal that will be aired on FOX.

LAFC beat Seattle 1-0 at Lumen Field as they marched to the MLS Cup Final only to fall 2-1 to the champion Columbus Crew.

Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga scored the only goal for LAFC and Maxime Crepeau made seven saves in goal to end the Sounders' season.

The rematch with LAFC kicks off a schedule that will see four games aired on FOX throughout the season.

Games also set to air on FOX include a home game against the Colorado Rapids on March 16, and away games at the Portland Timbers on May 12, and Minnesota United FC on August 24.

The Sounders will play six combined matches against Cascadia rivals Vancouver and Portland. The Whitecaps will play in Seattle twice, on April 20 and May 18, while the Timbers play just once at Lumen Field to conclude the regular season on October 19. 

Seattle does not have games against Atlanta United, Charlotte FC, FC Cincinnati, Nashville SC, New York Red Bulls, New York City FC, Orlando City, Toronto FC, or Messi's Inter Miami FC.

It will be the first season the Sounders play under new logos and updated branding to celebrate their 50th year as a professional soccer team in Seattle.

2024 Sounders Schedule:

Date
 		 Opponent Time
 		 TV
 
February 24 at LAFC 1:30 p.m. FOX
March 2 vs. Austin 7:30 p.m.  
March 9 at Philadelphia 4:30 p.m.  
March 16 vs. Colorado 12:30 p.m. FOX
March 23 at San Jose 7:30 p.m.  
March 30 at L.A. Galaxy 7:30 p.m.  
April 6 vs. Montreal 7:30 p.m.  
April 13 at Dallas 5:30 p.m.  
April 20 vs. Vancouver 7:30 p.m.  
April 27 at DC United 4:30 p.m.  
May 5 vs. L.A. Galaxy 3:30 p.m.  
May 12 at Portland 1:30 p.m. FOX
May 15 at Real Salt Lake 6:30 p.m.  
May 18 vs. Vancouver 7:30 p.m.  
May 25 at St. Louis 5:30 p.m.  
May 29 vs. Real Salt Lake 7:30 p.m.  
June 1 at Columbus 4:30 p.m.  
June 8 at Sporting KC 5:30 p.m.  
June 15 vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m.  
June 19 at Houston 5:30 p.m.  
June 22 vs. Dallas 7:30 p.m.  
June 29 vs. Chicago 7:30 p.m.  
July 6 vs. New England 7:30 p.m.  
July 13 at Austin 5:30 p.m.  
July 17 vs. St. Louis 7:30 p.m.  
July 20 vs. LAFC 7:30 p.m.  
August 24 at Minnesota TBD FOX
August 31 at Portland 7:30 p.m.  
September 15 vs. Sporting KC 4:00 p.m.  
September 18 vs. San Jose 7:30 p.m.  
September 28 vs. Houston 7:30 p.m.  
October 2 at Vancouver 7:30 p.m.  
October 5 at Colorado 6:30 p.m.  
October 19 vs. Portland 6:00 p.m.  