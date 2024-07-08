Seattle weather: Hottest temperatures of the week Tuesday

Record highs again today for the Pacific Northwest with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 90s.

RECORD HIGHS

Temperatures along the coast and in the northern interior peaked in the upper 80s. Highs for Central Washington topped out in the triple digits.

TODAY HIGH TEMPS

Heat Alerts remain in effect across the state through Wednesday evening. A Heat Advisory for Puget Sound and Western Washington for hot afternoons and mild overnight temps. An Excessive Heat Warning for central and eastern Washington, also in the Portland area through Wednesday night.

HEAT ALERTS

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through Tuesday evening for high fire danger, low relative humidity and unstable air. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Central Washington as wind is expected to pick up midweek.

Red Flag Warnings

Temperatures will peak Tuesday with more record highs expected. Sunny and warm conditions continue into the weekend and no major rain in the forecast.

Headlines TONIGHT

Overnight lows will be mild, only cooling into the low 60s.

Regional Overnight Lows

Temperatures will warm up quickly on Tuesday! Looking at the mid 80s by noon, 90s for the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Daypart Forecast (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will again peak in the mid to upper 90s around Western Washington, even triple digits in the south sound.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Skies will remain sunny and dry through next weekend as high temperatures remain in the mid to low 80s. No major rain in the forecast.