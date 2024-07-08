Lynnwood community holds vigil for teen killed in Alderwood Mall shooting

More than 100 people gathered Sunday at Mountlake Terrace High School to remember 13-year-old Jayda Woods-Johnson.

"Nobody should die, especially not while having fun with their friends," said classmate Terina Papatu. "Everyone is impacted by this."

"The anger that we're feeling, the sadness, those aren’t the right words to describe a situation like this," said one vigil participant who identified herself as Jayda’s cousin.

13-year-old Jayda Woods-Johnson

As we’ve reported, the 13-year-old was at the Alderwood Mall when two groups of teenagers got into a fight this past Wednesday. Lynnwood police said Jayda was not involved in that fight but she died after she was struck by a bullet.

The tragic death, an innocent bystander shot while at the mall, puts things in perspective for so many people in attendance at the vigil. Many of them wondering if there are any safe spaces left for kids.

"My generation, we’re realizing that even though there is a culture problem in America, there’s also a very big gun problem," said Papatu. "The only way to fix something like the culture problem is to make stricter reform on the gun problem. "

Sunday’s vigil, while tearful, was also a time for healing and support.

This community wore red t-shirts with pictures of Jayda printed on them.

People told FOX 13 red was the teen’s favorite color.

Wearing red, they said was a small way to commemorate a life full of possibilities taken too soon.

