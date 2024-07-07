‘I miss her voice’: Vigil planned for 13-year-old killed in Alderwood Mall shooting

Macy Nearing misses everything about her friend Jayda Woods-Johnson.

"I miss her voice, being around her, I miss her positivity," Nearing said.

She first learned about what happened to Jayda through a text from another friend, then the details began flooding her social media.

"It’s been really tough," she said.

Jayda Woods-Johnson and Macy Nearing

On Wednesday, the 13-year-old was at the Alderwood Mall when two groups of teenagers got into a fight. Lynwood Police say Jayda was not involved in that fight, but she died after being struck by a bullet.

"This really hits close to home," said Macy’s mom, Amanda Nearing. "Somebody said it wasn’t that she was at the wrong place at the wrong time, she was a teenager at the mall, this is just completely devastating."

She tells FOX 13 it was Macy’s idea to hold a vigil in honor of Jayda.

"Some of her classmates and friends will be sharing some stories and then at sunset we will do a candlelight vigil and moment of silence," Amanda Nearing said.

The vigil is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 7 in Mountlake Terrace and the high school track field. Jayda’s mom told Amanda she's happy the vigil is happening during sunset, since her daughter loved sunsets.

"She was always upbeat, so sweet, she would never fail to make anyone laugh," Macy Nearing said. "She was just a positive person to be around."

This story will be updated.

