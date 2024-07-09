Lacey brush fire likely 'intentionally set'

article

Lacey firefighters put out a brush fire Monday night that they say was likely intentionally set.

Officials with Lacey Fire District 3 said units responded to a report of a brush fire in the area of Marvin and Main Northeast.

According to fire officials, this was the second brush fire in the area on Monday.

The fire was put out and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources will be taking over the investigation.

DNR is asking the public to call 911 to report brush fires and wildfire.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS

Seattle Police: Women pulled from car, beaten in road rage assault

Seattle toy store to reopen one week after violent, brazen attempted break-in

Missing Pullman 2-year-old found safe in Mexico, father arrested

Police investigate possible drowning at Renton's Gene Coulon Beach

Fireworks may return to WA's Gorge Amphitheatre despite recent fire

Heat stroke symptoms: What to watch for during Seattle's heat wave

WSDOT warns of Good to Go text message scam

Walk, fundraiser planned to raise awareness for Spanaway woman last seen in 2022

California family's $444 receipt from Trader Joe's goes viral on social media: 'Insane'

SeaTac families displaced after firework fire destroys homes, fundraisers set up

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.



