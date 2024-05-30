Lacey house fire caused by charging e-bike

Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Lacey Thursday morning, and investigators believe that an electric bike caused the fire.

According to the Lacey Fire Department (LFD), the homeowner’s smoke alarms went off at around 4 a.m.

The family was able to safely evacuate the home with their pets.

The LFD says the fire originated in the garage and was likely caused by a charging e-bike.

No injuries were reported.

According to Consumer Reports, electronic bike sales are on the rise. Most of these bikes use lithium-ion batteries, which have been known to catch on fire.

In order to prevent a fire, experts recommend that e-bike owners always use the manufacturer’s cord and power adapter made specifically for the bike. Do not leave the e-bike unattended while it’s charging, and don’t leave it charging overnight. Additionally, if the batter starts to overheat or produce an odor, stop using it immediately.

MORE LACEY NEWS FROM FOX 13:

Lacey man sentenced for attempting to bury wife alive in 2022

Shooting suspect arrested after wrong-way crash on I-5 near Grand Mound

Lacey drive-by shooting: Dog shot, child injured while in bathtub

Loved ones honor memory of murdered taxi driver

Man arrested after using sledgehammer to break into Lacey clinics

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.