VIDEO: Crews knock down fire in Lacey mobile home park

Crews are investigating after a massive fire broke out in a mobile home park in Lacey early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, firefighters with the Lacey Fire Department (LFD) responded to reports of a fire in the 6800 block of Martin Way E.

Upon arrival, crews found a mobile home completely engulfed in flames, which were spreading to two additional homes.

With assistance from the Olympia Fire Department and East Olympia Fire District 6, crews were able to knock out the fire without any injuries reported.

Featured article

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.