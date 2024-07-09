Two people hurt in Woodinville apartment fire

A two-alarm fire in Woodinville sent two people to the hospital late Monday night.

Crews responded to a report of a fire at the Campbell Run apartments off 171st Street at about 11 p.m., and were able to get the fire under control before midnight.

Eastside Fire and Rescue said a person was taken to the hospital with significant injuries and another had non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is known and remains under investigation.

