A fatal crash that happened near the University of Washington Tacoma caused a campus-wide power outage, leading the school to suspend in-person operations for at least a week.

The crash happened at 5:58 a.m. Saturday in UW Tacoma's Cragle Lot, located at S. 21st Street and S. C Street.

A single car crashed into the campus' electrical system, severely damaging it. Nearly all of the UW Tacoma campus lost power after the crash, except for Court 17 and other limited areas.

Because of this, UW Tacoma announced Sunday afternoon that learning and working will continue remotely until further notice. There is no ETA for when power will be restored.

UW Tacoma is discouraging students from visiting the campus due to HVAC systems being out and continuous high temperatures.

The school is working closely with multiple agencies to identify a solution to the power outage.

It's currently unknown what led up to the deadly crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

