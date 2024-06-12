University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce to step down in 2025

University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce will be stepping down from her role next year.

Cauce announced on Wednesday that she will be stepping down at the end of her second five-year term in June 2025 and return to her faculty position.

The transition has been planned for several years with the UW Board of Regents, according to the university.

"Next year will be my last year as president of this university. It has been the absolute honor of a lifetime, and I am very much focused on making next year an amazing year," Cauce said in her announcement.

Cauce joined the UW faculty in 1986 as an assistant professor of psychology and rose to become the university's provost and executive vice president before being named interim president and then becoming UW’s 33rd president in 2015.

She is the first woman, first Latina and first openly gay person to hold the position at the Seattle university.

She was born in Cuba and left the country with her family during the revolution when she was 3 years old. Her father had been minister of education in Cuba.

She has spent nearly her whole professional career at UW and has held numerous leadership positions.

"Ana Mari Cauce is an outstanding president, who has led the UW through some of the most tumultuous times in its history. She has advanced the University’s public mission through partnerships with legislators, civic leaders, and the philanthropic community," David Zeeck, Chair of the UW Board of Regents said in a statement on behalf of the Board. "Few university presidents now serve 10 years. The University has been fortunate to have Ana Mari in this position since 2015."

The university said the Regents will be sharing more details about the search for her successor in the coming weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

