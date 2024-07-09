Brush fire engulfs semi trucks, power lines along SR 99 in Seattle

A large brush fire that spread to several semi trucks has closed the northbound lanes of State Route 99 in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A large fire forced the closure of SR 99 on July 9, 2024. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The fire is was on 1st Ave. S and East Marginal Way S, not far from Boeing Field. Northbound SR 99 is currently closed near the intersection, and traffic is being diverted to Michigan Street.

The fire engulfed at least two utility poles, causing some to fall over. Seattle City Light has shut down power for the area within a half-mile radius of the fire.

The Seattle Fire Department says it started as a brush fire around 4:30 p.m. but quickly spread to an RV and several semi trucks that were parked on the side of the road.

Seattle firefighters said around 6:30 p.m. that the fire was under control.

So far, no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Man with history of 33 arrest warrants goes on dangerous crime spree in WA

Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert selected to 2024 MLB All-Star Game

SWAT team arrests DV shooting suspect in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood

Snohomish County deputies respond to 3rd drowning at Eagle Falls this year

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.