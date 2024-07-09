Bellevue teacher arrested again on child molestation charge

Bellevue Police arrested a former substitute teacher for a second time for child molestation following new allegations from a 9-year-old student.

Authorities took 73-year-old Robert Scroggs, a former substitute teacher, into custody on charges of first-degree child molestation. This follows additional allegations concerning inappropriate conduct with a 9-year-old female student at Newport Elementary School, where Scroggs had been working from January to April 2024.

Robert Scroggs appears in a King County courtroom (File / FOX 13)

According to Bellevue police, Scroggs was arrested at his residence at around 8:00 a.m. on June 24. This arrest comes after a prior detention on June 7, with both charges being for first-degree child molestation.

The Bellevue Police Department announced the latest arrest on July 9. The department credits the collaboration with community members for contributing to the involved investigation that led to Scroggs’ second arrest.

In continuing the investigation, the Bellevue Police Department emphasizes the importance of community involvement and is calling for anyone with additional information to step forward. They can contact the police department directly by dialing the NORCOM non-emergency line at 425-577-5656 or email Detective Sergeant Brenda Johnson at Bjohnson@bellevuewa.gov .

Chief Wendell Shirley of the Bellevue Police Department expressed gratitude to the residents for their cooperation.

"In law enforcement, we often preach ‘when you see something, say something.’ Thanks to our partnership with residents and the Belleville community, officers were able to hold accountable an individual for committing heinous crimes on some of our most vulnerable," Shirley said.

Officials are poised to release more information to the public as the investigation continues. Moreover, the department urges guardians and parents to access resources for sexual assault prevention and education, which can be found through the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN).

The previous account of Scroggs’ alleged crimes involved an 8-year-old special needs student from Newport Heights Elementary School. Charged with first-degree child molestation in that case, he was released on a $100,000 bond with the consideration of additional safety measures, including home detention and GPS monitoring.

The King County Sexual Assault Resource Center, alongside Child Protective Services, has been alerted to the allegations.

