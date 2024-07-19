Man arrested for vehicular assault after crashing into West Seattle Bridge barriers

article

Police arrested a man for vehicular assault after crashing into concrete barriers on the West Seattle Bridge early Friday morning.

Seattle Police were called to the scene at 3:26 a.m. following reports of an injury collision near the bridge's 1st Avenue South exit.

The Seattle Fire Department arrived and began to administer aid to the two people involved in the crash. A 33-year-old driver and his 25-year-old female passenger were hurt during the incident. She was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but non life-threatening condition.

Officers said the male driver was traveling at a high speed eastbound on the bridge when he hit multiple concrete barriers before his vehicle came to a stop. The man, who police said was found to be under the influence of alcohol, sustained minor injuries. He is expected to be booked into King County Jail after a medical evaluation.

Detectives from the Traffic Collision Investigations Squad were also dispatched to the scene to process the area and assist in the investigation.

No further details have been released.

