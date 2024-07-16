Seattle approves harsher penalties on illegal street racing

Harsher penalties for illegal street racing in Seattle are on the horizon.

Seattle City Council approved legislation Tuesday that will cost offenders as much as $1,500 for breaking the law. The new rules also hold spectators accountable for attending unlawful races. The legislation passed in an 8-1 vote.

Councilmemebrs Bob Kettle (District 7) and Tanya Woo (Position 8) sponsored the bill in collaboration with City Attorney Ann Davison.

"Bottom line is street racing is plaguing communities across our city," said Kettle, who is chair of the Public Safety Committee. "This is an emergency, it’s an emergency right now."

In 2023, the Washington State Legislature passed a bill to expand the scope of illegal street racing conduct and broaden the definition of illegal street racing behavior beyond speed contests. The bill also created new impound and forfeiture authority for any vehicle used in illegal racing. The legislation became state law, effective in January 2024.

City council’s vote on Tuesday adopts the state’s law into Seattle city code. The city attorney’s office explained this now classifies the crime as a reckless driving gross misdemeanor. It also means anyone who plays a part in street racing and street takeover events will be penalized.

"It’s completely out of control and very dangerous to allow these activities to continue on our public streets," said a West Seattle resident named Mike during the public comment period.

"The racing activities also promote additional illegal activities, drug use and dealing, fights, partying, extremely loud music and fights. And now more recently, gun fighting and murder in my front yard," said Suzanne, another West Seattle resident.

Car owners who violate the new rules could get a $500 traffic infraction. The second offense increases to an $800 fine, and the third offense is $1,500. The council also adopted amendments to penalize anyone who attends or promotes street racing with a $100 fine.

Dozens of people who live in neighborhoods where street races happen shared their outrage during the council meeting. They said this legislation is only the first step in combating the crime.

"Make it not fun for them. Make it almost impossible for them to even want to do it. Suspend their license," said Stacey, a West Seattle resident.

"You have to address the show, or you will not stop the racing. So, the production, the organizers, the spectators, the people promoting on social media," said Charlotte Starck, a West Seattle resident whose property was hit by a car involved in illegal street racing.

The City Attorney’s Office said it recognizes the Seattle Police Department is working to overcome staffing challenges. Davison proposed the City Council should consider expanding SPD’s use of video evidence to better identify vehicles and license plates, "as captured largely via bodycams or police vehicle dashcams."

"Thanks to the Council’s vote, now our police officers will have some very important tools that will allow them to address the problem on the street, and my office will do everything possible to appropriately see the cases through so we can make a meaningful impact on those who take part in these dangerous activities," said Davison.

Though most city officials believe the legislation will give officers more tools to address the public safety issue, council member Tammy Morales argued it may not be the best use of resources. Morales voted against the legislation.

"Those convicted under state law already are subject to a $5,000 fine and up to 364 days in jail. It also makes those knowingly aiding and abetting to be prosecuted under the same statute. So, I don’t believe we need more criminalization of this activity. All of that can already be prosecuted. But what we do need is safe places for young adults to go. We need better lighting in our streets. We need to design our streets to make it difficult for drivers to race on them and that’s why we approved a $1.55 Transport Levy Package to begin to address all of that other infrastructure that’s needed," said Morales during the council meeting. "The Seattle Police Department has existing authority to investigate and enforce under state criminal law. This legislation will not make our community safer, but it will require more attorney time prosecuting these crimes and that is not a good use of our resources."

SPD said officers will be enforcing the new law. SPD has a Community Response Group with officers currently tracking down street racing. The group’s training includes crowd control management, Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuvers, and other tactics when responding to illegal races.

The law will go into effect immediately if signed by Mayor Bruce Harrell. Prior to Tuesday’s vote, Harrell said the legislation is necessary to protect residents, make streets safer, and deter illegal racing activity.

"Safety is our highest priority, and we know that street racing and street takeovers are not only illegal but dangerous for our community," said Harrell. "We must take action in the face of these increasing incidents, particularly as a nexus for gun violence, and this new law would be an important step forward."

