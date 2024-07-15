Seattle City Council to vote on steeper fines for street racing

Seattle City Council is set to vote on a new heftier fine for street racers.

A new law just went into effet in Washington earlier this month, targeting anyone who plays a part in street racing and street tag over events. Anyone who is caught helping out or cheering it on, could be just as guilty as the person behind the wheel.

Seattle leaders are now focused on shifting the street racing culture in the city after other cities changed their laws.

The new proposal wants to hit street racers and spectators harder with larger fines.

The original fine for violating Seattle's new street racing ordinance would have been $500. After community members complained, some councilmembers decided to not only raise the fine but ticket attendees.

"I strongly support this as a deterrent of attendees, which at times can number into hundreds, hundreds," said Councilmember Rob Saka. "These events, as you know, can devolve into large out-of-control events with massive repercussions including possible injuries or worse, death. We’ve seen it."

Cracking down on spectators is what some city councilmembers were apprehensive to doing, even though it is technically state law now. They don't want the innocent to be caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The new amended measure would mean:

First time a street racer is caught, they're fined $500

Second time: $800

Third time: $1,500

The council will vote on the final version Tuesday afternoon.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13:

Property owner files complaint to 'eject' Seattle's Belltown Hellcat from apartment

Former pastor banned from Alaska Airlines after allegedly hitting wife mid-flight

What we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the alleged shooter at Trump's rally

Suspects accused of stealing $100K cash using stolen garage door opener

MOD Pizza acquired by California restaurant group

Shannen Doherty, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210', 'Charmed' actress dies

Suspects accused of stealing $100K cash using stolen garage door opener

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.