Missing Sacramento teen reportedly in Seattle

Police are asking the public to help locate a missing California teen who is believed to be with a 25-year-old man, and they could now be in Seattle.

Sacramento police said Tuesday that 17-year-old Isabel Gallego was last seen on April 19 with Kyree Jackson.

Detectives said after leaving Sacramento, she spent several days in Portland before arriving in Seattle.

Isabel is at-risk due to age and was last seen with green hair and piercings on her face. Police said she may have changed her appearance since her disappearance. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 105 pounds and has brown eyes.

Jackson is described to be 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, and police said he has two outstanding felony warrants and could be potentially armed.

If either is seen, police advise people to use caution or contact local law enforcement.

If anyone has seen Isabel or has information, is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.

