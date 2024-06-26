17-year-old shot in South Seattle, police search for suspects

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood Tuesday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), before 8:30 p.m., someone called 911 to report a shooting near the intersection of S Snoqualmie St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Way S.

Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the leg in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood Tuesday night. (Photo: Seattle Police Department)

When police arrived, they found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was treated at the scene and taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Witnesses spoke to police, saying the victim was driving on Martin Luther King Jr. Way S and turned onto S Snoqualmie St. Two suspects then fired shots from a gray Honda.

The suspects drove away from the scene and have not been identified.

Another car nearby was also hit by gunfire.

No other victims were located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

Mexican man sentenced for WA drug ring involving Aryan prison gang

DV suspect shot by Renton officer was convicted felon, previously escaped from jail van

Gig Harbor teacher accused of child molestation faces more charges

Renowned cocktail bar Death & Co coming to Seattle’s Pioneer Square

WA town settles $15M lawsuit after boy drowns at summer camp

Bellingham jogger attacked on Lake Padden Park trail

Marysville School District gets 'historic' state oversight amid budget woes, resignations

Study: Seattle has 10th-worst commute in the US, 27th-worst in world

Pregnant woman, JBLM soldier killed in Lacey shooting; suspect arrested

Seattle ranks as 2nd-worst city for pedestrians killed by cars: Study

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.