Car smashes into storage facility in South Seattle

Police are investigating after a car crashed into a storage facility in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood on Thursday morning.

At around 2:45 a.m., crews with the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to a crash near the corner of 33rd Ave. S and Rainier Ave. S.

Crews are investigating after a car crashed into a storage facility in Columbia City Thursday morning. (Photo: FOX 13's Taylor Winkel)

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a car had driven through the front entrance of West Coast Self Storage. The car has since been towed away.

The SFD says crews treated a 28-year-old man at the scene and took him to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Crews requested the assistance of a structural engineer, who determined that the building was fine and intact.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

The investigation has been turned over to the Seattle Police Department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.