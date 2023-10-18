2 people of interest sought in South Seattle deadly stabbing investigation

Seattle Police homicide detectives are asking for your help to identify a couple wanted for questioning in a stabbing death in the Columbia City neighborhood.

On Sept. 22, 2023 at 9:20 p.m., 54-year-old Derrick Owens was found stabbed death in the 2700 block of S Hanford St east of MLK.

Video surveillance cameras showed that Owens get into a confrontation with a man and woman who were walking a small dog shortly before he was stabbed.

"You see a couple walking with an unleashed dog walking past two vehicles, walking on the street side. Obviously, some words were exchanged, because the couple passed, and then the male goes back towards the—turned out later to be the victim—and words were exchanged. The Seattle Police department is looking for information on these two people. They need to be questioned in this stabbing homicide," said Ret. Sgt. Jim Fuda with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Tipsters can remain anonymous when submitting a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.