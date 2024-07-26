Seattle weather: More sun Friday, but rain returns early next week

Sunshine returns Friday in Western Washington, but a passing front will bring a chance of rain for the first time in weeks by Monday.

Temperatures will be back to normal Friday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s in the central and south Puget Sound areas.

Western Washington will see sunny skies and warmer temperatures Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We are keeping our eye on wildfires burning east of the Cascades. The Retreat Fire has burned over 13,000 acres, caused road closures and prompted evacuations Friday. While the winds should remain fairly calm in the area west of Yakima Friday, we could see winds pick up again by Saturday night.

The wildfire weather forecast for the Retreat Fire burning west of Yakima, Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Pioneer Fire continues to burn in Stehekin on the north end of Lake Chelan. This fire is in rough terrain and has burned over 31,000 acres. Temperatures will be cooler today and winds should be light until Saturday night.

The wildfire weather forecast for the Pioneer Fire burning near Stehekin, Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you are looking for some extended dry time for outdoor projects, Monday and Tuesday both bring a chance of rain. If you don't start on a deck staining or painting project today, you may want to wait until the middle of next week.

Need three days of dry weather for outdoor projects? This graphic shows the likelihood of three dry days over the next week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A stronger frontal system will move through the area on Monday, bringing the best chance of rain in over a month to the Puget Sound area. The cooler, wetter weather will be brief as temps return to the 80s with sunshine by Wednesday.