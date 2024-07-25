Brush fires surging in Seattle's dried up areas

Seattle fire officials are sounding the alarms, warning people to exercise fire safety when it comes to dry conditions. According to a department spokesperson, crews have responded to more than 200 calls for brush fires in the month of July.

"We’ve had around 200 brush fire related responses," said spokesperson Kaila Lafferty. "Whether that’s dry bark catching on fire or just brush fires, it’s a lot."

Fire crews have been working around the clock knocking down fires from occurring.

Early Thursday morning, crews worked for hours to put out a three-alarm brush fire near the Kent-Auburn border. It was estimated to be about two acres.

Officials told FOX 13 News firefighters were called to an area near Green River Road, south of the S 277th St Bridge, at around 7 a.m.

Valley Regional Fire, Puget Sound Fire, Mountain View Fire & Rescue and other fire agencies had to travel deep into the woods to put out the flames.

According to Puget Sound Fire, crews dug a fire line around the north side of the fire and falling trees that were significantly damaged by the fire.

As of 11:40 a.m., the fire was under control. Less than an hour later, the fire was fully out.

Another brush fire sparked along I-5 on Thursday morning near Main Street. It was also extinguished, with no reported injuries or damage to homes.

"With brush fires, if there’s any wind going on, that can cause these fires to be a little unpredictable," said Lafferty. "Often times these fires happen on the side of busy freeways, highways, roads and near homes."

A devastating fire that quickly spread happened on July 9 in the Georgetown neighborhood.

Around 4:38 p.m., multiple calls were made to 911 calls reporting a brush fire at 1st Ave S & E Marginal Way S, next to Highway 99.

When first firefighters arrived on scene, the brush fire had spread to a nearby RV and several semi trucks with attached trailers that were parked along E Marginal Way S.

At least three utility poles were knocked down because of the fire and live wires were on the ground, causing safety concerns for the crews on scene.

"Fires, especially brush fires, prove a real safety risk," said Lafferty. "We’re asking everyone to exercise extreme caution."

Here are some tips for brush fire safety:

Prevention

Create fuel breaks: Remove combustible vegetation and create gravel pathways or driveways to help stop the spread of fire

Be careful with fire: Don't leave fires unattended and put them out completely before leaving. Avoid burning trash, leaves, and brush on dry, windy days. Use a fire extinguisher that's not expired and know how to use it

Prepare your home: Use Class A roofing materials like tile, slate, or asphalt, or Class B pressure-treated shingles or shakes. Check your smoke detector batteries every six months and replace them if they're older than 10 years

Prepare for emergencies

Gather emergency supplies like food, water, and medicine, and store them in a Go-Kit and a Stay-at-Home Kit. Keep personal, financial, and medical records safe. Know your community's response to wildfires, and plan to stay connected to local government for information.

Control the fire: Remove fuel, heat, or oxygen to contain or extinguish the fire. You can dig or scrape a control line with hand tools to remove fuel or smother the fire with dirt to remove oxygen.

Stay safe: Brush fires can spread quickly, traveling up to 14.27 miles per hour. If smoke is in the air, avoid physical exertion outdoors, and keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors. If you have asthma or other lung diseases, follow your doctor's directions.

