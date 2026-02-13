Miles-long backup hits I-5 South as Fife DUI suspect fights WA state trooper

Morning commutes were snarled in the Fife area on Friday as a crash turned into a larger scene involving Washington State Patrol. One man was taken to jail, one victim was hospitalized and hundreds of motorists were stuck in traffic by mid-morning.

Timeline:

At around 9 a.m. on Feb. 13, a two-car crash blocked all lanes of traffic heading southbound on I-5 near the Puyallup River Bridge North-End. Updates are continuously updated on the WSDOT traffic map.

The high-speed crash reportedly included the suspected DUI driver going 102 mph. The male driver eventually lost control and crashed into another car, according to WSP.

WSDOT traffic map as of 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 13

The driver hit by the 30-year-old DUI suspect was injured and transported to the hospital. Around that time, WSP reports the suspect got into a fight with one of the responding troopers and had to be restrained.

By 10 a.m., there was a traffic backup exceeding four miles as first responders worked to investigate and clear the crash site. Some traffic was allowed to crawl by on the shoulder while all lanes were blocked Friday morning.

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County jail for DUI, reckless driving, eluding, and resisting arrest.

