Seattle Kraken blown out in 7-4 home loss to Senators

The Brief Shane Pinto had a goal and two assists to lead the Senators to a 7-4 win over the Kraken on Saturday night. Ryan Lindgren and Freddy Gaudreau didn't play for Seattle due to an illness, and Jaden Schwartz left the game early after the skate of Nick Cousins caught him in the face and gashed him. Joey Daccord's seven goals allowed for Seattle matched a career-high. He also allowed seven in a 7-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth on April 8, 2025.



Shane Pinto had a goal and two assists in Ottawa's four-goal spree in the first and second periods and the Senators beat the Seattle Kraken 7-4 on Saturday night.

Linus Ulmark made 17 saves to help Ottawa improve to 3-1 on a five-game trip. The Senators are four points behind Boston for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Seattle has lost two in a row and four of its past six. It holds the second wild card in the West after San Jose’s overtime loss to the New York Islanders.

Tyler Kleven, Dylan Cozens and Michael Amadio also scored after Jacob Melanson gave Seattle an early lead.

After Eeli Tolvanen scored for Seattle to cut it to 4-2 late in the second, Warren Foegele, Tim Stutzle, and Brady Tkachuk pushed Ottawa’s lead to five in the third.

Matty Beniers and Brandon Montour had late goals for the Kraken. Joey Daccord made 29 savss for Seattle.

Seattle’s Jaden Schwartz left late in the first period after taking a skate to the face. He did not return.

Senators: At Vancouver on Monday night.

Kraken: Host Nashville on Tuesday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

