Spring-like weather in Seattle for early March

Sunday and Monday: Bright skies after a frigid start

We forecasted highs in the mid to upper 50s on Sunday after a very frigid start to the morning. Temperatures dipped into the 20s and 30s early, and we were watching isolated pockets of fog. That fog stayed rather spotty, and once the sun came up, skies turned beautifully bright.

By the afternoon, abundant sunshine helped us rebound quickly into the mid and upper 50s.

Overnight temperatures in Seattle will drop into the mid-30s again by early Monday morning. We can’t completely rule out another round of patchy, hyper-localized fog, but most areas should stay clear.

By Monday afternoon, highs climb back into the mid to upper 50s with abundant sunshine continuing. It’s another classic crisp morning, bright afternoon setup.

Seattle weather brings mid to upper 50s with sunshine now, then scattered rain and mountain snow by Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday: The rain train is back

On Tuesday, an approaching area of low pressure will bring the rain train back into action. Expect scattered lowland rain, mountain snow for the highest elevations, and slightly breezy conditions at times. This won’t be a big event, but you’ll notice the shift compared to our calm, sunny stretch this weekend.

Seattle weather rain totals look modest overall, but enough to remind us the rain train isn’t done yet. (FOX 13 Seattle )

Midweek: Dropping snow levels

Wednesday snow levels range between 4,000 and 5,000 feet, with decent snow accumulation expected above that elevation.

As we head into Thursday and Friday, snow levels drop closer to 3,000 - 3,500 feet. That could allow for at least minor snow accumulation at some of the ski resorts and mountain passes.

Cloudy skies round out the work week, with highs remaining in the 50s and overnight lows mainly in the 40s.

Cooler and wetter weather in the Cascade mountains east of Seattle could trigger some snow at times into Wednesday and Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking ahead to later sunsets

Don’t forget — we spring forward next Sunday, Mar. 8. That means daylight is shifted towards the evening, and 7 p.m. sunsets officially return.

Seattle weather keeps highs in the 50s all week with snow levels gradually lowering in the mountains. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

5 dead after stabbing, police shooting at WA home

WA leaders divided over Trump's State of the Union address

New report shows more Latinos without criminal histories being detained under Trump

Everett CEO says Trump tariff turmoil strains international competition

WA lawmakers review duplicate sign-ons on millionaires tax bill

Seattle unveils 2026 FIFA World Cup fan celebration sites

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.