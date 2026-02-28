Jordan Eberle scores twice as Seattle Kraken roll to 5-1 win over Canucks

article

The Brief Jordan Eberle had a pair of goals and an assist, Chandler Stephenson had a goal and two assists, and the Kraken beat the Canucks 5-1 on Saturday night. Eberle appeared to have his second hat trick with Seattle, only to have the credit for his second goal given to Matty Beniers. Beniers, Vince Dunn and Chandler Stephenson also scored for the Kraken. Joey Daccord made 27 saves on 28 shots in goal.



For the second time this season, the Seattle Kraken had a hat-trick taken away after hats had been thrown onto the ice.

Jordan Eberle had a pair of goals and an assist, Chandler Stephenson had a goal and two assists, and the Kraken earned their first victory after the Winter Olympics break in a 5-1 romp over the Vancouver Canucks.

Eberle scored on an empty net with three minutes left to play as Climate Pledge Arena celebrated by tossing hats on the ice in celebration of what they all believed to be his second career hat trick with the Kraken. However, the NHL changed the official credit for Seattle's fourth goal to Matty Beniers due to Eberle's shot clipping the toe of Beniers' skate.

It was the second time in a month that Seattle had a would-be hat trick disallowed with Beniers involved in both plays. A missed high-stick call against Beniers preceded McCann's third goal in a 5-1 win over the Washington Capitals on January 27. The penalty was enforced after the "goal" as the score was taken off the board.

Regardless, it was more than enough for Seattle to get a needed victory against the worst team in the NHL.

Coming off a two-game skid to open the post-Olympics stretch, the Kraken couldn't let the losing streak reach three with a loss to the Canucks. But with the way Vancouver is playing, there didn't seem to be much threat of that.

Vince Dunn gave Seattle the lead less than eight minutes into the game with a wrist shot that beat goaltender Kevin Lankinen for a 1-0 Seattle lead. Lankinen appeared to want a goalie interference call against Jaden Schwartz, who had provided traffic in front of the net and screened Dunn's shot. However, Lankinen was entirely out of the crease even if any contact with Schwartz had occurred and the Canucks didn't challenge.

Stephenson scored three minutes later, cleaning up a rebound of an Adam Larsson shot for a 2-0 lead.

Liam Öhgren scored the only goal of the night for Vancouver midway through the second period. A slap shot from atop the left circle slipped through the armpit of Seattle goalie Joey Daccord to trim the lead to 2-1.

Eberle then restored some breathing room for the Kraken. After blocking a shot from defenseman Elias Pettersson, Eberle outraced Pettersson for the loose puck for a breakaway as he beat Lankinen with a backhand finish for a 3-1 lead.

Seattle's first power play didn't come until there was just over eight minutes left to play, and it immediately resulted in a goal. Eberle drove to the front of the net and beat Lankinen for what appeared to be his second goal before eventually being credited to Beniers.

Canucks head coach Adam Foote pulled Lankinen with over five minutes left to play trailing by three goals. Daccord got a prime look at a goalie goal, clearing the Canucks defense and the outstretched reach of defenseman Tom Willander only to have the puck slide just wide of the Vancouver net.

Eberle added the empty-net goal instead for the 5-1 win. Eberle would have been the first player with two hat tricks in franchise history. Eberle, McCann, Schwartz and Brandon Montour have the team's four career hat tricks.

Daccord made 27 saves on 28 shots for Seattle in the victory.

