Police hunt for suspect in deadly Bellevue, WA hit-and-run crash

An elderly woman is dead after being hit by a car in a parking lot this morning. Police in Bellevue are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Saturday.

Timeline:

Around 8 a.m. on Feb. 28, officers were alerted to the incident in the area of the 14300 block of Bel-Red Road.

Investigators believe the suspect was driving a late 1990s white Toyota Camry when they hit a woman in the parking lot outside a business and drove off.

Bellevue Police release photo of late 1990s white Toyota Camry believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash

What you can do:

Bellevue Police is asking the public for help in locating the individual. Community members with information are asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at 425-577-5656.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

5 dead after stabbing, police shooting at WA home

WA leaders divided over Trump's State of the Union address

New report shows more Latinos without criminal histories being detained under Trump

Everett CEO says Trump tariff turmoil strains international competition

WA lawmakers review duplicate sign-ons on millionaires tax bill

Seattle unveils 2026 FIFA World Cup fan celebration sites

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.