Dylan Holloway scores hat trick as Seattle Kraken lose 5-1 to Blues

The Brief Dylan Holloway scored his second career NHL hat trick as the Kraken lost 5-1 to the St. Louis Blue on Thursday night. Kaapo Kakko scored the only goal of the game for Seattle, though Ryke Evans had a goal disallowed due to a challenged offsides call. The Kraken have lost 5-1 to the Blues, and 4-1 to the Stars in back-to-back losses in their return to action following the NHL's Winter Olympics break.



Dylan Holloway had a hat trick and added an assist in his return from a sprained ankle, Joel Hofer made 23 saves and the St. Louis Blues came off the Olympic break to beat the Seattle Kraken 5-1 on Thursday night.

Jordan Kyrou and Holloway — activated from injured reserve before the game — scored in a 23-second span early in the second period to give St. Louis a 3-1 lead.

Pius Suter added a goal and two assists to help the Blues end a three-game losing streak.

Holloway completed St. Louis’ first hat trick of the season with 3:01 left, scoring into an empty net for his 11th of the season.

Kaapo Kakko tied it at 1 for Seattle in the first period, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 26 shots. The Kraken were coming off a 4-1 loss in Dallas on Wednesday night.

Kyrou made it 2-1 at 1:12 of the second off a feed from Pavel Buchnevich on a break. Holloway poked the puck past Grubauer off a scramble at 1:35. Suter scored at 1:56 of the third.

St. Louis' Cam Fowler appeared in his 1,100th game, becoming the 10th active defenseman in the NHL to reach the mark.

